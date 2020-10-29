Sebastian Stan to Star in Mimi Cave Thriller ‘Fresh’ at Legendary

Marvel star Sebastian Stan is set to star opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones in a thriller called “Fresh” from director Mimi Cave at Legendary.

While the film’s storyline is being kept under wraps, the project is described as a “social thriller.” Lauryn Kahn wrote the screenplay, and Adam McKay and Kevin Messick will produce on behalf of their Hyperobject Industries banner.

Production on “Fresh” is expected to begin in January.

Stan this year was seen in “The Last Full Measure,” “Endings, Beginnings” and “The Devil All the Time,” and he’ll next appear in the action film “The 355.” He is represented by CAA, Brookside Artist Management, Relevant and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Mimi Cave is a music video director who has worked with the bands Vance Joy, Sleigh Bells, Sylvan Esso and more.

Edgar-Jones is known for her work in “Normal People” and was just cast as Kya in the adaptation of the novel “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

Deadline first reported the news of the project.