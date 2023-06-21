Trust no one. That is the message at the core of Marvel's newest Disney+ series "Secret Invasion," and it's an apt one. Amid an invasion of aliens who can shapeshift into anyone, it's hard to know who's who for certain. But we do have some idea.
The new series, streaming on Disney+ on June 21, brings Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) back to Earth, after heading to space for an unknown mission sometime prior to "Spider-Man: Far From Home." He's summoned by his old friend Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), in the hopes that he can help stop an invasion of the Skrulls.
But Talos and Fury aren't the only familiar faces you'll see in this series. Let's run down the list of major players.
Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) -- At this point, Nick Fury is a staple in the MCU. "Secret Invasion" will mark, by our count, the character's 14th appearance in the franchise. This time though, he's a bit different. You'll see.
Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) -- Nick Fury has never trusted many people, but he has trusted Maria Hil. Played by Cobie Smulders once again, she's been around almost as long as Jackson has in the MCU.
Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) -- We first met Ben Mendelsohn's Talos in "Captain Marvel" back in 2019. In "Secret Invasion," he's lost the love of some Skrulls, but is still hoping to do right by his people.
Sonya Falsworth (Olivia Colman) -- Olivia Colman is one of multiple new faces in the MCU thanks to "Secret Invasion." She plays Sonya Falsworth, an MI6 agent who loves to give Nick Fury a hard time. "There's history," Colman told TheWrap. "There's mutual respect. But I think she does enjoy bringing everyone down a peg or two."
Rhodey (Don Cheadle) -- Don Cheadle returns as Rhodey in "Secret Invasion," still working within the government, and still serving as War Machine. How exactly he'll play in at large remains unknown.
G'iah (Emilia Clarke) -- Like Talos, we also first met Emilia Clarke's G'iah back in "Captain Marvel." Of course, she wasn't played by Clarke at that point, considering the character was a child. In fact, she's Talos' child.
Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) -- "Secret Invasion" welcomes a new villain in the form of Kingsley Ben-Adir's Gravik. He plays the leader of the Skrull faction hoping to take over Earth. He is...a formidable opponent.