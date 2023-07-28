‘Secret Invasion’ Director Won’t Be Upset if Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke Don’t Return in MCU: ‘I Feel Fulfilled’

Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke quickly became MCU standouts in the Disney+ limited series “Secret Invasion,” but they could be among the many new characters that don’t show up again for a while (or ever). Even if that’s the case, “Secret Invasion” director Ali Selim is OK with it, saying he feels like their arcs came to satisfying conclusions in the show.

Colman and Clarke played Sonya Falsworth and G’iah respectively, two brand new characters in the MCU. Sonya is effectively the British version of Nick Fury, with eyes everywhere, and ears everywhere else. Gi’ah, on the other hand, is Talos’ (Ben Mendelsohn) daughter, grown up since we first saw her in “Captain Marvel.”

Both women are huge pieces of Fury’s eventual victory over rebel Skrull leader Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). In the final moments of the finale, it appears the duo may continue working together, but it’s unclear if fans will actually get to see that relationship develop. Where that may frustrate said fans, Selim is at peace.

“For me, the Olivia Colman/Emilia Clarke, Sonya/G’iah moment at the end, I think it does set up something really potentially interesting,” Selim told TheWrap. “But I think it’s also a lovely resolution to the story. And if they never show up in the MCU again, I feel fulfilled.”

It’s probably worth remembering that G’iah is now insanely powerful thanks to The Harvest — which is basically just a cocktail of superhero and super villain DNA. She now has the powers of pretty much everyone we’ve met in the MCU so far.

But, at this point, neither Clarke nor Colman are officially confirmed for any future appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Of course, longtime MCU fans know that that isn’t necessarily indicative of anything, as characters pop up all over — Tim Roth’s Abomination from 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” finally came back in this year’s Disney+ series “She-Hulk,” and Tim Blake Nelson’s The Leader character from that film is also poised to return in the upcoming Marvel movie “Thunderbolts.”

All episodes of “Secret Invasion” are now streaming on Disney+.