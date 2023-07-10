Sega of America Workers Win Union Vote, Prepare to Negotiate

Sega of America workers have voted to form a union, with the final tally being 91-26 in favor of forming the Allied Employees Guild Improving Sega in partnership with the Communication Workers of America unit. At over 200-plus members, AEGIS-CWA says it’s now the gaming industry’s largest multidepartment workers union.
The workers in the union extend across Sega of America’s California offices.
“We are overjoyed to celebrate our union election win as members of AEGIS-CWA. From the start of this campaign, it has been clear that we all care deeply about our work at Sega,” Sega translator Ángel Gómez said in a statement. “Now, through our union, we’ll be able to protect the parts of our jobs we love, and strengthen the benefits, pay, and job stability available to all workers. Together we can build an even better Sega. We hope our victory today is an inspiration to other workers across the gaming industry. Together, we can raise standards for all workers across the industry.”
The road to the union’s formation wasn’t without speed bumps. In June, AEGIS-CWA said Sega’s management was interfering with unionization efforts via an “anti-union campaign.”
Ahead of the union’s victory, AEGIS-CWA retweeted a series of motivational “Sonic the Hedgehog” pictures (featuring Sonic as depicted in the April Fool’s Day Sega game “The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog“) forecasting the challenges still to come.
For context, Sega is the home of popular video game character and IP “Sonic the Hedgehog,” among many other major gaming franchises (“Like a Dragon,” “Football Manager” and others). Sega’s industry prominence further underscores the significance of Sega of America’s employees’ unionization.
Sega of America’s California employees aren’t the only game company workers to unionize. ZeniMax and Raven Software workers have their own unions as well.
Sega did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.