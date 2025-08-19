‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Video Game Gets Anime Adaptation at Crunchyroll

The hit 2019 video game “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is being adapted as an animated series set to stream in most worldwide markets on Crunchyroll.

“Sekiro: No Defeat” will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll worldwide excluding Japan, China, Korea, Russia and Belarus. It’s set to land on the streamer in 2026. The adaptation was unveiled Tuesday during the opening night of Gamescom 2025, held in Cologne, Germany Aug. 20-24.

While full details about “Sekiro: No Defeat” aren’t yet known, the series will feature hand-drawn animation with an anime dream team behind the scenes. This includes Kenichi Kutsuna as director, Takuya Satou as screenwriter, Takahiro Kishida as character designer, Shunsuke Fukui as deputy director, Kaito Moki as animation director, Takashi Mukoda as action animation director, art direction by Yuji Kaneko, color design by Azusa Sasaki, and cinematography by Keisuke Nozawa. Yoshinori Murakami serves as editor with Yasushi Nagura as sound director and music by composer Shuta Hasunuma.

The series is produced by Arch in partnership with Qzil.la.

Specific plot details about “Shadows Die Twice” aren’t know, but the hit video game, set during the Sengoku (“warring states”) period — sometime between 1454 and 1600 — follows Wolf, an orphan-turned-ninja who becomes caught up in the fate of the historical Ashina clan and fight involving powerful, ancient magic. Daisuke Namikawa has been cast as Wolf, Miyuki Satou has been cast as Kuro/The Divine Heir and Genichiro Ashina as Kenjiro Tsuda.

“We are taking on the monument task of animating the breathtakingly beautiful ‘Sekiro: Shadwos Die Twice.’ In doing so, we are pouring every ounce of our artistic vision and passion for beauty into its production,” “Sekiro: No Defeat” director Kenichi Kutsuna said in a statement. “The final product is being crafted to be a truly memorable experience, one that will leave a lasting impression on both dedicated fans of the fame and who are discovering the world of Sekiro for the very first time. Please look forward to it.

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” is a game known for its precision and intensity, and those qualities carry through beautifully in this adaptation,” Chief Content Officer Asa Suehira said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring ‘Sekiro: No Defeat’ to fans around the world, and honored to work alongside Kadokawa, Ozil.la, and Arch to expand this iconic story through the medium of anime.”

Created by Hidetaka Miyazaki for “Elden Ring,” “Bloodborne” and Dark Souls” studio FromSoftware and published by Activision, “Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice” has sold over 10 million copies globally.