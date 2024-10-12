Selena Gomez Cries Over Her Apple TV+ Documentary’s Impact on Miranda Hart | Video

Selena Gomez was moved to tears during an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” shared online Saturday. Actress and comedian Miranda Hart told fellow guest Gomez that the latter’s vulnerability in her Apple TV+ documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me” inspired Hart to be more open about her own mental health struggles in a new book.

“I have to say, it’s extraordinary that I’m on the show with Selena,” Hart explained. “Because — it makes me quite emotional — because when I saw your documentary on Apple about your illness struggles, I was thinking, ‘Do I share — is this something I should do’ — because it feels quite vulnerable sharing, it’s not something I’ve done before.”

“And I watched your documentary and I just thought, ‘Absolutely, yes,’ and that’s what kept me writing,” Hart added.

A visibly emotional Gomez grasped Hart’s hand as the audience cheered. “The fact that I’m on the show with you, honestly, it’s extraordinary,” Hart continued. “Because… to do it on film as well, to witness somebody in the pain that I was in — for different conditions, but we know what a chronic condition is like, and it’s always rumbling there … it’s amazing, Selena, and I think she’s incredible.”

Along with anxiety, depression and an episode of psychosis which she’s shared publicly, Gomez also has lupus and received a kidney transplant. Hart has dealt with chronic fatigue after contracting Lyme disease.

Gomez’s 2022 documentary, which explored her mental health, was celebrated as a “raw, intimate portrait” by TheWrap in our review. The documentary features “a lot of backstage fretting, planning, anxiety and strategizing” and glimpses into “the moments of what it means to be Selena Gomez in the world, in rapid-fire montages that evoke how physically and mentally overwhelming it is to live with this level of celebrity.”

“Madonna: Truth or Dare” director Ale Keshishian directed and produced the film.

The documentary’s synopsis reads, “The documentary was directed and produced by Alek Keshishian, who directed the most successful documentary of its time – ‘Madonna: Truth or Dare,’ still regarded as one of the most influential films of its genre.”