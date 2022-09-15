The American Film Institute has announced the world premiere of Alek Keshishian’s documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” will open this year’s AFI Fest.

The 36th edition of AFI Fest will take place in Los Angeles on Nov. 2-6. Tickets will be available in October on their official website.

Keshishian made his directorial debut with “Madonna: Truth or Dare” and has now shifted his camera to Gomez, who has faced child stardom, mental and physical health challenges, and a flourishing career, all within her first 30 years.

“I had no interest in making a traditional pop doc,” says Keshishian. “I wanted to show something more authentic and Selena did, too. She has a raw vulnerability that captured me… I had no idea then that it would become a six-year labor of love.”

“AFI is proud to launch AFI Fest 2022 with ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me,’ a film as profoundly powerful as it is personal,” AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said. “Selena is a global force in art and entertainment, and we are honored to partner with her, Alek and Apple to shine a light upon her journey in this beautifully crafted celebration of optimism, vulnerability and hopefulness.”

The documentary is an Apple Original Film, produced by Interscope Films and Lighthouse Management & Media.