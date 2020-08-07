Selena Gomez Joins Martin Short, Steve Martin Comedy ‘Only Murders in the Building’ at Hulu

The new project marks a return to scripted television for Gomez, who previously led Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” She also stars in her own cooking show, “Selena + Chef,” premiering later this week on HBO Max. She most recently starred in Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die” opposite Bill Murray and Adam Driver.
As a producer, Gomez’s credits include Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and the Sony romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”
10 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)
With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.
Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.
Rank: 8 Show: "Celebrity Watch Party" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 1.785 million
Rank: 7 Show: "The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons - Ever!" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 2.428 million
Rank: 6 Show: "The Genetic Detective" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 3.214 million
Rank: 5 Show: "Tough as Nails" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.196 million
Rank: 4 Show: "Don't" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.205 million
Rank: 3 Show: "United We Fall" Net: ABC Total Viewers: 4.232 million
Rank: 2 Show: "Game On!" Net: CBS Total Viewers: 4.534 million
Rank: 1Show: "Ultimate Tag" Net: Fox Total Viewers: 4.565 million
