Selena Gomez Joins Martin Short, Steve Martin Comedy ‘Only Murders in the Building’ at Hulu

“The Dead Don’t Die” star will also executive produce the series

| August 7, 2020 @ 10:00 AM Last Updated: August 7, 2020 @ 10:18 AM
Selena Gomez

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Selena Gomez has joined the cast of Hulu’s upcoming comedy series “Only Murders in the Building,” the streamer announced Friday.

Written by Steve Martin and “Grace & Frankie” alum John Hoffman, the comedy follows three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

Gomez will star and executive produce alongside Martin and Martin Short. “This is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal also executive produce.

Also Read: Hulu in August: Here's Everything Coming and Going

The new project marks a return to scripted television for Gomez, who previously led Disney Channel’s “Wizards of Waverly Place.” She also stars in her own cooking show, “Selena + Chef,” premiering later this week on HBO Max. She most recently starred in Jim Jarmusch’s “The Dead Don’t Die” opposite Bill Murray and Adam Driver.

As a producer, Gomez’s credits include Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why” and the Sony romantic comedy “The Broken Hearts Gallery.”

10 New Summer TV Shows Ranked by Premiere Viewers, From 'Tough as Nails' to 'United We Fall' (Photos)

  • new-summer-tv-shows-2020 ABC/Fox/CBS/The CW
  • Labor of Love Fox
  • Stargirl The CW
  • Celebrity Watch Party Fox
  • The Bachelor The Greatest Seasons Ever ABC
  • Genetic Detective ABC
  • Tough as Nails CBS
  • Don't ABC
  • United We Fall ABC
  • Game On CBS
  • Ultimate Tag Fox
1 of 11

Nielsen sheets are cooling off as the months warm up

With all due respect to "America's Got Talent," summer is not exactly the time when Nielsen ratings threaten to fall off the charts -- at least, not the top of the charts. And when it comes to new series, a summer slot isn't generally a vote of confidence from the network.

Due to coronavirus-forced production shutdowns, Summer 2020 should be an especially soft season. Click through our gallery to see how each freshman show's debut on broadcast television fared in total viewers.

Also Read: 2020-2021 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS