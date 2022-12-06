To cope with her 2017 kidney transplant, singer and actress Selena Gomez named her new organ after comedian Fred Armisen, and upon learning this particular bit of information, the actor sent her flowers.

On “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday night, the 30-year-old songstress recounted her decision to name her kidney specifically after Armisen.

“So, I got a kidney transplant a couple years ago and as a way of coping, I thought I would name it,” Gomez told Fallon. “That’s weird I know, but I did. But I named it after Fred Armisen.”

“I named it after Fred Armisen because I love ‘Portlandia.’ I’ve never met him,” Gomez told Rolling Stone in November. but I’m secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, ‘That’s weird.'”

Armisen, who guest stars as Uncle Fester in Netflix’s “Wednesday,” did find out, responding with a grand gesture.

“Yeah, he sent me flowers. I was so excited,” she told Fallon.

The “Only Murders in the Building” star underwent the transplant due to her battle with lupus, which can result in organ failure. She revealed that her friend Francia Raisa, was her donor.

Gomez’s “My Mind & Me” documentary arrived Nov. 4 on AppleTV+. Accompanied by Gomez’s new original song with the same title, the documentary chronicles her journey through lupus in tandem with her bipolar diagnosis in 2016 and ’17.



“In a weird way, I feel like it is a time capsule of things — a period of my life where I look back, and I actually feel bad for that version of myself,” Gomez told ET at the film’s premiere. “I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way that I was acting and the way it was so irrational in moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out.”