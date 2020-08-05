Selena Gomez Learns From Celebrity Chefs in Trailer for HBO Max Cooking Show (Video)

“Selena + Chef” premieres Thursday, Aug. 13

| August 5, 2020 @ 11:30 AM

HBO Max released the trailer for Selena Gomez’s new cooking show “Selena + Chef” on Wednesday, in which the actress and singer learns to cook (remotely) from 10 celebrity chefs.

Described as an “unapologetically authentic cookalong,” the series sees Gomez joined by 10 world-renowned chefs — Angelo Sosa, Antonia Lofaso, Candice Kumai, Daniel Holzman, Jon & Vinny, Ludo Lefebvre, Nancy Silverton, Nyesha Arrington, Roy Choi and Tonya Holland — to “tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients.”

“Having some of the best chefs open up their kitchens to me was a humbling and fun experience,” Gomez said in a statement. “I definitely discovered I have a lot more to learn. I’m also really happy that we were able to highlight and raise money for some incredible charitable organizations.”

The series will debut on HBO Max on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Also Read: Selena Gomez's 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' to Hit Theaters Early July as First Post-Shutdown Studio Release

“Watching Selena with these incredible chefs has been a delicious joy,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “You don’t need to be an experienced chef yourself to enjoy the show; you learn with her and get to see all the fun that happens in the kitchen. Try not to watch it while hungry!”

“Selena + Chef” is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC).

