Why ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Star Selena Gomez Was ‘Super Paranoid’ About That ‘Infamous’ On-Set Photo Leak

Selena Gomez was caught red-shirted on the set of Hulu’s upcoming murder-mystery limited series, “Only Murders in the Building,” in what she calls an “infamous” paparazzi photo that made her “super paranoid” that fans would misinterpret when it was published.

“I got an infamous photo from set (laughs),” Gomez said — referring to the picture of her in-character, covered in fake blood and being perp-walked — during a virtual panel for the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour on Friday. “You know what? I actually was worried for a second, but because there was so much going on, I knew that what people were going to see isn’t exactly the ending of anything, per se. So, at first, I was super paranoid. But I think once it came out, it was what it was.”

Per Hulu, “Only Murders In The Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

“I don’t think you can interpret a plot point of the show from a photograph of anything we did,” Martin, who also co-created the series with (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”), said during the panel. “Because we have, you know, 10 hours of show. And a split-second photograph is not going to reveal anything, I don’t think.”

“If anything, it just confuses them,” Selena Gomez added. “I like that.”

Martin and Hoffman executive produce “Only Murders in the Building” along with Short, Gomez, Jamie Babbit, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal.

The series premieres Aug. 31 on Hulu, with new episodes rolling out weekly after the initial launch.