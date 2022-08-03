Selena Gomez is not one to back down from a challenge, as evidenced by the Season 4 trailer of her popular cooking series “Selena + Chef,” which shows her taking on a sprawling Malibu beach house and expert culinary practices, like torching desserts, busting open a coconut, gutting fish and trying not to burn her fingers while flipping sandwiches on a skillet.

The Max Original show returns for its fourth season Thursday, Aug. 18 with three episodes premiering on HBO Max. The following three episodes will premiere Aug. 25, with the final four slated for Sept. 1.

In the fourth installment, Gomez journeys with her friends and family for some summertime fun. The trailer depicts the Emmy and Grammy nominee as she crafts seasonal dishes, including sweet corn and baby carrot with smoked yogurt, Dahi Toast with cilantro chutney and a pesto pasta inside a parmesan wheel.

“This year I’m getting out of town, and even more out of my comfort zone,” the star and host said in the promo clip.

Featured chefs are Adrienne Cheatham, Devonn Francis, Kristen Kish, Ludo Lefebvre, Matty Matheson, Nick DiGiovanni, Paola Velez, Priya Krishna, Rachael Ray and Gordon Ramsay (who is the first chef to appear in person). As in the first three seasons, each chef will highlight a different charity. To date, the series has raised $400,000 for 26 nonprofit organizations.

The series — which has won two MTV Movie & TV Awards, a Critics Choice Real TV Award, and a Taste Award — is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman on behalf of The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC), a part of Sony Pictures Television; showrunner Leah Hariton and Melissa Stokes.