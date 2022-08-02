Selena Gomez is in final negotiations to produce a remake of “Working Girl,” the 1988 Mike Nichols comedy, that 20th Century Studios is developing, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Ilana Pena is writing the script for the rebooted property, and it’s likely that the project wound wind up on Hulu.

Specific plot details for the reboot are being kept under wraps, but the original film starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver and Joan Cusack, and the film told the story of a secretary who pretends she has her boss’ job after her boss stole her idea and is on the shelf with a broken leg.

“Working Girl” was nominated for six Oscars, including for Best Picture, Best Director and for Griffith, Weaver and Cusack in the acting categories, and it won one for an original song by Carly Simon, “Let the River Run.” The film was also a box office hit and surpassed $100 million globally.

Gomez currently stars in Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building” alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and she also stars in and produces her HBO Max unscripted cooking series “Selena + Chef.”

Pena was a writer on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” and also created “Diary of a Future President.”

Selena Gomez is represented by WME, Lighthouse Management & Media, and Johnson, Shapiro, Slewett and Kole. Pena is represented by Kaplan/Perrone.

Deadline first reported the news.

For the record: A previous version of this story said that Gomez was in talks to star and produce. She’s only in final negotiations to produce and is not in talks to star.