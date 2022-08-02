Jake Gyllenhaal will star in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze film “Road House” from director Doug Liman that’s set at Amazon, the studio announced Tuesday.

The project was first announced last year at MGM and will now move to Prime Video, and Amazon has also now set the full cast for the film.

Billy Magnussen (“No Time to Die”), Daniela Melchior (“The Suicide Squad”), Gbemisola Ikumelo (“A League of Their Own”), Lukas Gage (“The White Lotus”), Hannah Love Lanier (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”), Travis Van Winkle (“You”), B.K. Cannon (“Why Women Kill”), Arturo Castro (“Broad City”), Dominique Columbus (“Ray Donovan”), Beau Knapp (“Seven Seconds”) and Bob Menery will all star alongside Gyllenhaal in “Road House,” which is described as a new take on the 1989 film.

Gyllenhaal will now play a former UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a rough-and-tumble roadhouse in the Florida Keys, but soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in this tropical paradise.

Swayze starred in the original “Road House” opposite Sam Elliott, which was set in Missouri.

Liman is directing this new film from a script by Anthony Bagarozzi (“The Nice Guys”) and Charles Mondry. Joel Silver, who produced the original film, is producing for his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers.

Production will begin on “Road House” this month in the Dominican Republic.

“’Road House’ is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to fans of the original, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel, Doug, and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience.”

From left: Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage/Photos by Photos by Jerome Corpuz, Getty Images, Rachel Sherlock, Brett Lemke

“I’m thrilled to put my own spin on the beloved ‘Road House’ legacy. And I can’t wait to show audiences what Jake and I are going to do with this iconic role,” Liman said.

“The original ‘Road House’ has a special place in my heart and I am so excited to bring this newly imagined version to audiences around the world. Doug and I have each made some big, boisterous action movies and are ready to bring everything we have to this one,” Silver said.

Gyllenhaal will next be seen in Guy Ritchie’s next movie “The Interpreter.” He most recently produced and starred in Antoine Fuqua’s thriller “The Guilty.”

Liman most recently directed “Chaos Walking” and is also a director on the upcoming Netflix series “The Recruit.”

Gyllenhaal is represented by WME and Liman is represented by CAA.