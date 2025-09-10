Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short Do a ‘Freaky Friday’ Body Swap With Jimmy Fallon | Video

“Only Murders in the Building” leads Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short were the victims of a “Freaky Friday”-style swap with Jimmy Fallon prior to their Tuesday night interview on “The Tonight Show.”

“I always love it when you guys stop by,” Fallon told the three Hulu co-stars at the start of their appearance, to which Martin replied, “Well, it’s a contractual obligation.” When the four joined hands to celebrate the show, though, they ended up swapping voices with each other, much to their shared horror. “I’ve got Marty’s voice!” Martin exclaimed. “Oh dear God! What could be worse than that?”

“Having Jimmy Fallon’s voice!” Short replied in, of course, Fallon’s voice. It took several more swaps for the “OMITB” stars’ voices to return to normal, and even then Fallon was left with the voice of The Roots singer Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter.

Gomez, Short and Martin later joined Fallon on the main NBC late night set to promote Season 5 of their show … but only after Martin and Short got the chance to rib Fallon a bit. “Jimmy Fallon, or as the Epstein files know you as: ‘redacted,’” Short joked. He immediately followed that remark up with another, telling the “Tonight Show” host, “Your teeth are so white. Your smile is like an e-mail from Trump — all caps.”

“Of all the late-night hosts, honestly, I’ll miss you most when you are deported to Uganda,” Martin added. Gomez, meanwhile, acknowledged her excitement about her upcoming wedding to music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco and revealed that Short will be their ringbearer. Gomez, Short and Fallon then celebrated Martin for his recent birthday.

“I turned 80 years old,” the comedian and actor announced. “Honestly, I feel like I’m 65, which is also not good.” Ultimately, though, Martin said he has been pretty happy as of late. “I’m actually in a fantastic mood tonight because I was recently added back to the Cracker Barrel logo,” he joked.

Turning their attention to “Only Murders in the Building,” Fallon recalled hearing about the show for the first time from Martin. “You were like, ‘Yeah, it’s called ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ It’s just about two guys. They solve only murders that happen in their building,” Fallon remembered. “I [said], ‘Good luck, dude.’”

“I’ll tell you, when you get to Season 5, you got a problem,” Martin responded.