“Only Murders in the Building” has returned to TV screens for its fifth season, and Charles, Oliver and Mabel are on the case to find out who the heck murdered the beloved doorman Charles.

The show will once again take viewers on a mysterious journey, where the group learns about ties between a mobster family and below-the-radar mobsters, all of which make for another exciting season that will leave you on the edge of your seat. Plus, Meryl Streep makes her way back to show!

Here’s everything you need to know about when, where and how to watch.

When does “Only Murders in the Building” premiere?

Season 5 of “Only Murders in the Building” premieres Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Where is it streaming?

“Only Murders in the Building” streams on Hulu and Disney+.

When do new episodes air?

“Only Murders in the Building” will have a three-episode premiere on Tuesday, Sept. 9. Afterward, new episodes will come out weekly on Tuesdays.

“Only Murders in the Building” episode release schedule:’

Check out the episode release schedule below.

Season 5, Episode 1: “Nail in the Coffin” — Tuesday, Sept. 9

Season 5, Episode 2: “After You” — Tuesday, Sept. 9

Season 5, Episode 3: “Rigor” — Tuesday, Sept. 9

Season 5, Episode 4: “Dirty Birds” — Tuesday, Sept. 16

Season 5, Episode 5: “Tongue Tied” — Tuesday, Sept. 23

Season 5, Episode 6: “Flatbush” — Tuesday, Sept. 30

Season 5, Episode 7: “Silver Alert” — Tuesday, Oct. 7

Season 5, Episode 8: “Cuckoo Chicks” — Tuesday, Oct. 14

Season 5, Episode 9: “LESTR” — Tuesday, Oct. 21

Season 5, Episode 10 — Tuesday, Oct. 28

What is “Only Murders in the Building” about?

Here’s Hulu’s official description for Season 5: “After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia. The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge.”

Who’s in the cast?

The cast includes Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton, and special guest stars include Meryl Streep, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane, Bobby Cannavale, Renée Zellweger, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Téa Leoni, Keegan-Michael Key, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest, Jermaine Fowler and more.

Watch the trailer