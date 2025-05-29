Meryl Streep to Return for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5

Meryl Streep is set to return for Season 5 of “Only Murders in the Building,” reprising her role as Loretta Durkin.

The news was revealed in an X post from the Hulu comedy series’ official account on Thursday with the caption: “Gird your loins, Meryl is returning for Season 5! That’s all.”

The post included a video in which star Selena Gomez asks Streep: “So you’re coming back for Season 5?” Streep replies: “Well, I think that depends on…,” before being interrupted by Gomez who says “No, no, no, that wasn’t a question.”

The Season 4 finale saw Loretta and Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) tie the knot after the trio successfully took down Sazz Pataki’s (Jane Lynch) killer. But a new TV role had Durkin headed to New Zealand at the end of the season, prompting a question as to whether Streep would return for Season 5’s mystery.

“I find it very hard to imagine Loretta not being a part of this television show now, and I’ve told Meryl this and I think she feels similarly. It’s all in giving something worth enough,” showrunner John Hoffman previously told TheWrap back in October when asked about Streep’s potential return. “I wondered if a lot of people were worried that we were going to do something terrible to Loretta at the end of this season, but I couldn’t imagine doing that. Truthfully, I have nothing but huge wishes that we get to do more with her without question. It’s all about getting the right story for her and getting her something worthy.”

In addition to Gomez, Short, Streep and Steve Martin, Season 5 will feature a new lineup of celebrity guest stars including Tea Leoni, who returns as Sofia Caccimelio following an appearance at the end of Season 4, as well as newcomers Logan Lerman, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key and Beanie Feldstein. Other recurring cast members since Season 1 include Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, Jackie Hoffman as Uma and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams.

A premiere date for the Hulu comedy series’ fifth season, which will see the trio track down the killer of Arconia doorman Lester (Teddy Coluca), has not yet been announced.

“Only Murders in the Building,” which comes from 20th Television, is created by Martin and Hoffman. Martin, Gomez, Short, Hoffman, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal serve as executive producers.

The first four seasons of “Only Murders in the Building” are available to stream now on Hulu.