‘Only Murders in the Building’ EP Teases ‘More Big Guest Stars’ as Season 5 Eyes Production Start

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 5 is slated to start production “relatively soon” according to EP Dan Fogelman, who teased the new installment would welcome in “more big guest stars.”

“I was just texting with Steve [Martin] and Marty [Short] and John Hoffman this morning,” Fogelman told TheWrap in an interview Wednesday promoting his new Hulu series “Paradise.” “We can expect more big guest stars that’ll probably be announced sooner rather than later.”

Hoffman confirmed to TheWrap that the Hulu comedy is eyeing to start production on the new installment in March.

After Season 4 introduced Eugene Levy, Zach Galifianakis and Eva Longoria as the film adaptation doubles of Martin’s Charles-Haden Savage, Short’s Oliver Putnam and Selena Gomez’s Mabel, respectively, Season 5 is on track to see the return of Tea Leoni’s Sofia Caccimelio, co-creator and showrunner John Hoffman told TheWrap.

Hoffman also left the door open for a potential Meryl Streep return despite Loretta heading off to New Zealand at the end of Season 4, saying “I have nothing but huge wishes that we get to do more with her without question. It’s all about getting the right story for her and getting her something worthy.”

As for the Season 5 storyline, Fogelman teased the new installment would include “another big fun mystery the writers have been cooking up” that would lead to a “fulfilling” season. Hoffman previously said Season 5 would “hit on some very current things going on within New York, specifically very relevant things that are happening in the city right now.”

“The ability for the writers to take those three guys who are so comfortable in the skin of those roles now, and where the comedy sits in the show, where the dramedy sits in the show, it’s just so always so fun to start a new story with them and explore new aspects of their friendship and new aspects of their lives,” Fogelman said about Martin, Short and Gomez. “I think it’s going to be a really fun, fulfilling season.”

Fogelman added that he’s proud of the yearly release schedule “Only Murders” has developed, pointing to other streaming shows that have done “half the amount of seasons that we have done” since “Only Murders” premiered in 2021.

“We have two guys who aren’t 20-year-olds doing it — when we are back and hustling and get the scripts done in time, and we get back shooting … we have a consistent rhythm of getting back on TV for the people who watch it that I’m really proud of for the show,” he said. “I’m excited to get going again.”

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 1-4 are now streaming on Hulu.

Lucas Manfredi contributed to this story.