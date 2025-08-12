‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 Trailer Promises Its Most New York Murder Yet

The Arconia’s favorite true crime podcasting trio is back for “Only Murders in the Building” Season 5.

After their Hollywood-themed adventure last season solving the murder of Sazz Pataki, Charles-Haden Savage, Mabel Mora and Oliver Putnam celebrated the latter’s marriage to Loretta Durkin. But just as all seemed well, yet another victim was murdered: the Arconia’s doorman, Lester.

Tuesday’s trailer teases as Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short’s characters must solve one of their most personal murders yet. “Something’s not adding up. We found three of the richest people in the world sniffing around a murder scene,” Mabel narrates.

“After their beloved doorman, Lester, dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles, Oliver and Mabel refuse to believe it was an accident. The trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires and school mobsters,” per the Hulu logline.

Martin, Gomez and Short return with a new lineup of celebrity guest stars this time around — including Logan Lerman, Renée Zellweger, Christoph Waltz, Keegan-Michael Key, Jermaine Fowler, Beanie Feldstein, Dianne Wiest and Bobby Cannavale.

Meanwhile, returning guest stars include Meryl Streep, who portrays Oliver’s wife Loretta; Téa Leoni, who appeared as Sofia Caccimelio at the end of Season 4; Richard Kind, who returns as Vince Fish; and Nathan Lane, who returns as Teddy Dimas. Recurring cast members since Season 1 include Michael Cyril Creighton as Howard, Jackie Hoffman as Uma and Da’Vine Joy Randolph as Detective Donna Williams — and Teddy Coluca as Lester, of course.

“Only Murders in the Building,” which comes from 20th Television, is created by Martin and showrunner John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin, Gomez, Short, Hoffman, Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal serve as executive producers.

The first four seasons of “Only Murders in the Building” are available to stream on Hulu. Season 5 returns on Sept. 9.