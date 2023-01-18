‘Selling the OC’ Renewed for 2 More Seasons at Netflix

Netflix has renewed “Selling the OC” for a second and third season.

With production on Season 2 set to begin this winter, “Selling the OC” next installment will pick up where Season 1 left its cast of realtors, including Kayla Cardona, Alexandra Rose, Alexandra Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Tyler Stanaland, Polly Brindle, Lauren Shortt, Gio Helou, Brandi Marshall, Sean Palmieri, Austin Victoria, and of course the Oppenheim brothers, Brett and Jason.

Debuting in August 2022, the “Selling Sunset” spinoff introduced a “fresh set of realtors who were all ready to square off with one another, competing to establish themselves at The Oppenheim Group’s second office on the Orange County coast,” per an official description of the series.

“Selling the OC” is produced by Done and Done Productions, with Adam DiVello, Sundee Manusakis, Suzy Ratner, Kristofer Lindquist and Skyler Wakil serving as executive producers.