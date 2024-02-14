Actress Selma Blair posted an apology on Tuesday for saying that the Islamic faith “destroyed Muslim countries,” writing on Instagram, “I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists … resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this.”

The actress had posted, then deleted, a comment calling for the deportation of “these terrorist supporting goons” and wrote, “Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroy minds … May they meet their fate.”

Blair’s initial comment was made in response to a video shared by Abraham Hamra, who called Democrat House reps Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib “Jew-hating antisemites.”

Blair’s apology did not name Bush and Tlaib, whom she described as “two congress members who are against banning Oct. 7 Hamas terrorists from entering the USA.”

She continued, “In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this.”

Blair added, “I erred in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset. I respect and love all peace-loving communities, all over the world. It was my Muslim friends who helped educate and show me the way. I am committed to paying forward their love and understanding.”

The actress concluded by saying, “I am dedicated to tolerance and peace for all who want it – not hate. I apologize to those in the Muslim community who I offended with my words. I apologize to my friends. And I apologize to anyone I hurt. And I will do better.”

Comments on Blair’s post ranged from the positive — such as “you did nothing wrong” and “thank you for your apology” — to comments such as, “With respect, how will you do better Selma? What are you going to do to educate yourself?”

Yet another person wrote, “The internet is forever. We do not forgive. We do not forget.”

You can read Blair’s full apology here.

Actors Michael Rapaport and Debra Messing also commented on Hamra’s video. Rapaport replied, “Love it,” while Messing wrote, “THANK YOU.”

