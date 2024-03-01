Selma Blair Splits With CAA, Publicists and Lawyer

Selma Blair has parted ways with her representation team, including her agents at CAA, her publicists at Narrative PR, her attorney Cheryl Snow at Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman and her manager, according to media reports.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Blair’s IMDB pro account has been updated with new representation, including new manager Ben Gaynor and attorney Joshua Reitzas at Berlandi Nussbaum & Reitzas. THR reports that Blair made the decision to part ways.

Neither the actress nor her former representatives have made any kind of public statement and it’s not known what prompted the switch up. But the move comes just weeks after the actress sparked outrage with comments disparaging Islam and Muslims in comments on a video shared by Abraham Hamra on Feb. 2 that criticized House Democrats Cori Bush and Rashida Tlaib as “Jew-hating antisemites.”

“Thank you so much. Deport all these terrorist supporting goons. Islam has destroyed Muslim countries and then they come here and destroyed minds. They know they are liars. Twisted justifications. May they meet their fate,” Blair said.

On Feb. 13, Blair apologized for the comments, writing, “In my comment, I mistakenly and inadvertently conflated Muslims with Radical Islamists and fundamentalists, a terrible err in my words, and resulted in hurting countless people I never meant to, and I deeply regret this.”

“I erred in my writing and I fully recognize how I contributed to the Muslim community being understandably very upset. I respect and love all peace-loving communities, all over the world. It was my Muslim friends who helped educate and show me the way. I am committed to paying forward their love and understanding,” Blair said also.

Representatives for Narrative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap. CAA representatives confirmed that the company no longer represents Blair but declined further comment.

Deadline first reported Blair’s split with her representation team.