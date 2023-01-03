sam bankman-fried semafor investment

Semafor is set to return an investment by discredited crypto founder Sam Bankman-Fried. (Getty Images)

Semafor to ‘Redeem’ Sam Bankman-Fried Investment – In Other Words, Return It (Exclusive)

WAXWORD

by | January 3, 2023 @ 5:38 PM

”The company intends to redeem the investment,“ an individual with knowledge told TheWrap

Semafor, the global media company launched by Justin Smith and Ben Smith just two and a half months ago, plans to return the investment it took from accused crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried, an individual familiar with the matter told TheWrap. 

“The company intends to redeem the investment,” the individual said, who took care not to use the word “return,” but could not specify the difference between redeeming or simply returning the investment. 

Become a member to read more.

Sharon Waxman

Sharon Waxman, is the founder, CEO and Editor in Chief of TheWrap. She is an award-winning journalist and best-selling author, and was a Hollywood correspondent for The New York Times. Twitter: @sharonwaxman

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Bill Spindle Semafor

Exiting Semafor Climate Editor Calls Out ‘Over-Dependence on Chevron Advertising’

Sam Bankman-Fried Quietly Stammers, Moves Lips When Asked if He Knew FTX Funds Were Being Illegally Moved to Alameda (Video)