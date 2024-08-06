The Peninsula hotel in Paris issued an apology to Serena Williams after the tennis star said she was blocked from eating at their rooftop restaurant.

“Dear Mrs. Williams, Please accept out deepest apologies for the disappointment you encountered tonight,” the hotel’s X account wrote in response to Williams’ Monday post. It went on to say that at the time, the only available seating was the establishment’s sister restaurant, L’Oiseau. “Unfortunately, our rooftop bar was indeed fully booked and the only unoccupied tables you saw belonged to our gourmet restaurant, L’Oiseau Blanc, which was fully reserved.”

Yikes @peninsulaparis I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places 🫠 but never with my kids. Always a first. 🙄#Olympic2024 pic.twitter.com/lEGJR5WoEn — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 5, 2024

In a second post, the hotel said it would overjoyed to have Williams visit the restaurant in the future.

“We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again. The Peninsula Paris,” the hotel continued.

We have always been honored to welcome you and will always be to welcome you again.



The Peninsula Paris — The Peninsula Paris (@peninsulaparis) August 5, 2024

The Peninsula’s apology comes after Williams called the hotel out on Monday.

“Yikes @peninsulaparis. I’ve been denied access to rooftop to eat in a empty restaurant of nicer places but never with my kids. Always a first,” Williams tweeted at the time.

It doubled down on its reasons for not seating Williams in a statement to media.

“In response to Ms Williams’ tweet, for whom we have the utmost admiration and respect, as we do for all our esteemed guests, we reiterate our deepest apologies that we were not able to offer her a table at our rooftop bar when she arrived with her family and without a reservation,” The Peninsula told The New York Post. “We do always try to make space for walk-in guests but sometimes this is not possible.”

Williams, a four-time Olympic gold medalist herself, is one of several celebrities flying out to see the Paris Games. So far Williams has been spotted watching popular Olympians, including Simone Biles.