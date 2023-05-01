We've Got Hollywood Covered
Serena Williams Reveals Pregnancy at Met Gala in a Custom Gucci Gown

The retired tennis pro and her husband, Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian, are expecting their second child

| May 1, 2023 @ 7:34 PM
alexis ohanian serena williams pregnant 2023 met gala

Tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian and his wife, tennis star Serena Williams, revealed they're expecting a second child at the 2023 Met Gala. (Getty Images)

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian waited until fashion’s biggest night to announce their big news — they’re welcoming a second child!

The tennis pro dropped hints on her Instagram account before hitting the red carpet at the Met Gala in New York City.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the retired tennis pro captioned her fashion post, in which she cradled her baby bump and held hands with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Her custom Gucci gown had enough room for her growing baby while still giving her a classic hourglass silhouette.

Ohanian, a tech entrepreneur who co-founded Reddit, also shared the happy news on his Twitter account.

“Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we’re back at it, and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she’s been asking & praying for this for a minute,” his tweet read, referencing their first child Olympia Ohanian.

Once they hit the busy red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the parents-to-be braved the press line, where Ohanian even put his hand on his wife’s stomach.

They weren’t the only ones at the Met Gala to announce they were expecting. Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner (brother of Jared Kushner) also revealed they are welcoming a second child.

Joshua Kushner and Karlie Kloss depart The Mark Hotel for the Met Gala on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for The Mark)

To see all the incredible Met Gala red carpet fashions, click here.

