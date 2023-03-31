SeriesFest has set the theme and lineup for this year’s signature series, “Innovation Talks,” for the upcoming event set to take place from May 5-10 in Denver, Colorado. Candid conversations with Kathryn Busby (President, Original Programming, STARZ), Wade Davis (Chief Executive Officer, Televisa Univision) speaking with Mike Fries (CEO, Liberty Global), and Adam Lewinson (Chief Content Officer, Tubi) will take place during the “Innovation Talks” event, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

The theme for Season 9 of SeriesFest, the international festival and non-profit organization dedicated to championing emerging and underserved voices in storytelling, is “What’s Your Perspective?” Each thought leader will share their point of view on the rapidly evolving television landscape.

“It is thrilling to welcome three of the industry’s most respected leaders to the SeriesFest: Season 9 ‘Innovation Talks’ stage. Wade, Kathryn and Adam are trailblazers at the forefront of the ever-changing television landscape,” shares SeriesFest co-founder and CEO, Randi Kleiner. “Pushing boundaries with their groundbreaking ideas, these luminaries will share their perspectives on the industry and give attendees a front-row seat to thought-provoking discussions about shaping the future of television.”

Launched over five years ago, the “Innovation Talks” series has spotlighted industry powerhouses including Ted Sarandos, Jon Feltheimer, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Jennifer Garner, Ben Silverman, W. Kamau Bell, Ann Dowd, Jane Turton and more.

The annual six-day festival in Denver, Colorado, includes a full slate of in-competition screenings, panels, workshops, as well as never-before-seen sneak peeks and television premieres. The full schedule will be revealed in the coming days.