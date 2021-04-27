Ratings: ‘Sesame Street’ Documentary Does Not Bring Sunny Days to ABC

ABC was third in ratings among adults 18-49, however, edging out CBS and Univision.

“Sesame Street” documentary “50 Years of Sunny Days” didn’t sweep the clouds away for ABC on Monday, when the broadcast channel finished fourth in viewers.

While the “Sesame Street” doc disappointed a bit, “The Good Doctor” did pretty good at 10 p.m. — but it could not get past the 100th episode of CBS’ “Bull.” No bull.

Fox finished first last night in ratings with “9-1-1” and “9-1-1: Lone Star” — just like last week. NBC was second in ratings but first in total viewers, barely besting Fox by that all-encompassing Nielsen metric.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.8 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.2 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “9-1-1” landed a 0.9/7 and 5.6 million total viewers. At 9, “9-1-1: Lone Star” drew a 0.7/5 and 4.8 million total viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.6/5 and first in total viewers with 5.3 million. “The Voice” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.8/5 and 6.6 million total viewers. At 10, “Debris” had a 0.4/3 and 2.7 million total viewers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.5/3 and fourth in total viewers with 2.7 million. “Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.5/3 and 2.3 million total viewers — though really its first half-hour did all the heavy lifting. “The Good Doctor” at 10 got a 0.5/3 and 3.7 million total viewers.

CBS and Univision tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. CBS was third in total viewers with 4.3 million, Univision was fifth with 1.4 million.

For CBS, “The Neighborhood” at 8 had a 0.6/4 and 4.7 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” got a 0.5/3 and 4.5 million total viewers. “All Rise” at 9 received a 0.4/2 and 3.4 million total viewers At 10, “Bull” finished off primetime with a 0.5/3 and 4.9 million total viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.3/2 and in total viewers with 975,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in total viewers with 537,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.2/2 and 660,000 total viewers. “Black Lightning” at 9 got a 0.1/1 and 414,000 total viewers.