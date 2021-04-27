SESAME STREET: 50 YEARS OF SUNNY DAYS - On MONDAY, APRIL 26 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), ABC presents “Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days,” a two-hour documentary special produced by TIME Studios, highlighting the 50-year impact of this iconic show and the nonprofit behind it, Sesame Workshop. (ABC) WHOOPI GOLDBERG

Ratings: ‘Sesame Street’ Documentary Does Not Bring Sunny Days to ABC

by | April 27, 2021 @ 8:37 AM
ABC finished fourth in total viewers one night after the Oscars

“Sesame Street” documentary “50 Years of Sunny Days” didn’t sweep the clouds away for ABC on Monday, when the broadcast channel finished fourth in viewers.

ABC was third in ratings among adults 18-49, however, edging out CBS and Univision.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

