Anne Hathaway’s ‘Sesame Street’ Film Shoot Pushed Back 9 Months (Exclusive)

Production on Warner Bros./MGM’s “Sesame Street” movie starring Anne Hathaway has been delayed nine months until April 2020, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

As of right now, the film is still set for release on January 15, 2021, but it’s likely the film may not hit that release date given the push in production. Insiders tell TheWrap the film was meant to start shooting this July, but there was a conflict with Hathaway’s schedule. Hathaway is wrapping production on Robert Zemeckis’ film “The Witches,” also for Warner Bros., this week. She has numerous other projects in development and also wrapped production on an untitled Todd Haynes film and Dee Rees’ “The Last Thing He Wanted.”

“Portlandia” co-creator Jonathan Krisel is directing the live-action musical based on the long-running PBS children’s series “Sesame Street.” Mike Rosolio wrote the first draft of the screenplay, with Chris Galletta having written the most recent draft. Anne Hathaway is starring in the film.

Shawn Levy is producing with Michael Aguilar. Levy has been developing the project since 2012 when 20th Century Fox held the rights. Jesse Ehrman is overseeing for Warner Bros. Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organization behind the longstanding children’s program, will be involved with the development of the project.

Created by Joan Ganz Cooney and Lloyd Morrisett and featuring muppet characters created by Jim Henson, “Sesame Street” is one of the most important educational programs in the history of television. The series features a combination of live-action and puppetry, as well as animation and stars Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, Grover, Oscar the Grouch, Cookie Monster, and Elmo.

Earlier this week, it was announced that “Eighth Grade” filmmaker and stand-up comedian Bo Burnham would contribute songs to the movie.