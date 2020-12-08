‘Sesame Street’ Documentary ‘Street Gang’ Set for 2021 HBO Debut

A documentary about the beloved children’s show “Sesame Street” is coming to HBO Documentary Films called “Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street,” and the film will debut in 2021.

The documentary film is directed by Marilyn Agrelo and follows the work of Muppets creator Jim Henson along with some of the other pivotal voices who helped bring “Sesame Street” to the air in the 1960s and made it a household name for generations.

“Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street” is specifically inspired by the civil rights movement and focuses on the first two experimental and groundbreaking decades of “Sesame Street,” highlighting this visionary “gang” that audaciously interpreted radical changes in society and engaged children in ways that entertained and educated them like never before.

People like media executive Joan Ganz Cooney and Sesame Workshop co-founder Lloyd Morrisett wanted to use television as an educational and impactful tool for social change that could reach children nationwide, and they recruited Henson and director Jon Stone to help craft the world of “Sesame Street.”

HBO Documentary Films presents a Macrocosm Entertainment production, in association with the Exchange, Bondit Media Capital, and Citizen Skull Productions. “Street Gang” is directed by Marilyn Agrelo, produced by, Trevor Crafts, Ellen Scherer Crafts and Lisa Diamond and executive produced by Brian O’Shea, Nat McCormick, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Mark Myers and Heather Kenyon. The co-executive producer is Michael Davis and the editor is Ben Gold.

The documentary will air on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Warner Bros. is also planning a live-action “Sesame Street” film that is currently slated for 2022.

Since it launched on PBS in 1969, "Sesame Street" has brought generations of kids much joy with its colorful, relatable Muppets. But some stand out more than others. 13. Abby Cadabby Who? Exactly. Sesame Workshop 12. Telly Nobody likes a worrywart, and Telly is the worry-est wart there is. Sesame Workshop 11. Zoe Elmo proved to be such a popular character that the show introduced Zoe in 1993 to be his companion. But did we really need another Elmo? Sesame Workshop 10. Rosita Rosita is most memorable for being the first regular bilingual character on "Sesame Street," but not much else. Sesame Workshop 9. Mr. Snuffleupagus Everyone had an imaginary friend growing up, but only Big Bird's proved to be real. Sesame Workshop 7. Bert and Ernie (tie) There's no separating this duo, not even on this list. Sesame Workshop 6. Grover Grover doesn't speak in contractions, which should be annoying, but the character somehow manages to make it endearing. Sesame Workshop 5. The Count The world has forgotten scores of pop culture vampires (Edward Cullen of "Twilight," we're looking at you) but we'll always remember The Count. Sesame Workshop 4. Oscar the Grouch Oscar the Grouch represents the little bit of misanthropy that exists in all of us. Sesame Workshop 3. Cookie Monster Who doesn't love cookies? Sesame Workshop 2. Big Bird Tall, yellow and feathery, Big Bird is probably the most immediately recognizable "Sesame Street" character. Sesame Workshop 1. Elmo While Big Bird may be the most recognizable, Elmo is easily the most beloved. Sesame Workshop

