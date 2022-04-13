It wouldn’t be “Ted” without Seth MacFarlane’s iconic voice. Lucky for us, the actor is set to reprise his voice role as the foul-mouthed teddy bear for the upcoming live action series at Peacock.

The streamer announced Wednesday that, in addition directing, writing, executive producing, and co-showrunning, MacFarlane would also be lending his voice to the role once again.

He will be joined by stars Giorgia Whigham, Max Burkholder and Scott Grimes.

“Ted” was MacFarlane’s directorial debut and starred himself as the voice of Ted, an anthropomorphic teddy bear brought to life and the best friend of Mark Wahlberg’s John Bennett. The movie also starred Mila Kunis. A sequel, “Ted 2,” was released in 2015, which swapped in Amanda Seyfried for Kunis.

Collectively “Ted” and “Ted 2” grossed more than $750 million worldwide. It hasn’t been revealed yet if any of the human characters from the films will appear in the series, which is set to take place before the events of the two movies.

In fact, it’s 1993 and Ted’s moment of fame has passed. He’s now living with his best friend, 16-year-old John Bennett, who lives in a working-class Boston home with his parents and cousin. Ted may not be the best influence on John, but when it comes right down to it, Ted’s willing to go out on a limb to help his friend and his family.

“Ted” the series hails from MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door in conjunction with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, and MRC Television.

Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh will co-showrun, write, and executive produce alongside Macfarlane. Fuzzy Door President Erica Huggins, as well as Alana Kleiman and Jason Clark will also serve as executive producers.