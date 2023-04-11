Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door Launches Tech Division, Former Siri CMO Joins as President

Seth Macfarlane’s production company, Fuzzy Door, has launched a new technology division and hired former Siri CMO, Faith Sedlin, as its president, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

In the role, Sedlin will oversee all operations for the new division, including the company’s production tool, ViewScreen. Created on MacFarlane’s request, ViewScreen allows for the visualization of virtual assets in real time and has been used on shooting/editing virtual lead characters on Hulu’s “The Orville: New Horizons” and the upcoming “Ted” TV series for Peacock. It was developed for Fuzzy Door by visual effects supervisor Brandon Fayette and software developer Gene Reddick.

“I’m thrilled Faith recognizes ViewScreen’s potential and will lead the Fuzzy Door Tech team in introducing and marketing Brandon and Gene’s revolutionary technology to all filmmakers,” MacFarlane said in a statement. “Under Faith’s leadership, this division has a lot of potential and it is something that I am very excited about.”

“When I first saw ViewScreen, I was thrilled by its ability to empower creators both big and small. I’m looking forward to building out this new division and leading Fuzzy Door Tech as we pioneer a new frontier in storytelling,” said Sedlin.

In addition to leading the launch of virtual assistant Siri and eventual acquisition by Apple, Sedlin was the first product manager at eBay; co-founded social classifieds company Oodles, which was later acquired by QVC; and served as CMO for print-on-demand products company Redbubble and nonprofit loan company Kiva.

“Faith not only understands the intricacies of technology development, but she knows how to build a business that can make a significant impact,” said Fuzzy Door president Erica Huggins. “Technology is advancing every aspect of the entertainment business, so being at the forefront of this change with Faith and Seth is exhilarating.”