Seth MacFarlane, Fuzzy Door Productions in Development on ‘The Shrouded College’ Series for Peacock

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane is developing a television adaptation of the seven-book graphic novel series “The Shrouded College” for Peacock.

MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door production company and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, acquired the rights for “The Shrouded College” from authors Charles Soule and Will Sliney. USG’s Creative Acquisitions and IP Management team, led by Jordan Moblo, alongside Fuzzy Door president Erica Huggins, were instrumental in securing the rights.

“The Shrouded College” series tells the stories of various characters enlisted to become secret agents fighting a supernatural cold war on the side of the Shrouded College, a down-and-out organization on the edge of destruction.

The show will be executive produced by Soule and Sliney alongside MacFarlane, Huggins, and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald for Fuzzy Door.

The first graphic novel in “The Shrouded College” universe, “Hell to Pay,” commenced publication from Image Comics in November 2022. The second installment in the franchise, “The Bloody Dozen,” is releasing later this year.

Soule, a New York Times best-selling novelist, comic book writer, musician and former attorney, has authored some of the most prominent comic stories of the last decade for Marvel, DC and Lucasfilm, including a groundbreaking run on “Daredevil,” the mega-bestsellers “Death of Wolverine” and “Darth Vader,” and a run on “She-Hulk “that served as inspiration for the Disney+ television show. In addition, he works as a Creative Consultant for Lucasfilm Ltd. within the Star Wars universe, and is the writer of the acclaimed creator-owned comic series “Eight Billion Genies,” “Undiscovered Country,” “Letter 44” and “Curse Words.”

Sliney, an award-winning comic book artist and presenter, has drawn many of the most prominent characters in comics, including best-selling runs on Star Wars and Spider-Man, with over one hundred issues drawn for Marvel Comics. He has also produced and starred in the TV series “Draw With Will” (Sky Kids) and “Will Sliney’s Storytellers” (RTE), and is the co-founder of Pioneertown Productions.

“The Shrouded College” is MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door’s latest project under a multiyear television deal with Universal Studio Group.

Fuzzy Door recently premiered Peacock’s disaster series “The End Is Nye”, hosted by Emmy Award winner and renowned science educator Bill Nye, and is producing TV adaptations of the celebrated novel “All Our Wrong Todays” and the dystopian sci-fi short film “Skywatch”. Additionally, MacFarlane is expanding the iconic “Ted” franchise into a television series for Peacock. “Ted,” “Ted 2” and “A Million Ways to Die in The West,” have collectively grossed more than $800 million at the worldwide box office.

In addition to “Family Guy,” Fuzzy Door’s television production slate includes the Emmy-nominated Hulu space adventure series “The Orville” and the animated series “American Dad!” Building on the legacy of the beloved 1980’s documentary series “Cosmos”, Fuzzy Door also produced the Peabody award-winning “Cosmos: A Spacetime Odyssey,” which garnered 13 Emmy nominations and became a global event seen by more than 135 million people, and the recent critically acclaimed installment “Cosmos: Possible Worlds”.

Other Fuzzy Door projects include a new animated take on Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, “Good Times,” for Netflix, a limited series based on “The Winds of War” and a feature film reboots of “Revenge of The Nerds” for 20th Century Studios and “The Naked Gun” for Paramount Pictures.

Soule and Sliney are repped by Angela Cheng Caplan of Cheng Caplan Company and Eric Feig of Feig Finkel. Fuzzy Door is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen.