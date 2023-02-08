Seth MacFarlane Signs With WME

WME has signed prolific creator and multihyphenate Seth MacFarlane and his Fuzzy Door production company for representation, the agency announced on Wednesday.

MacFarlane is returning to WME after being repped by CAA since 2017.

MacFarlane became the youngest showrunner in television history at just 24 years old when his animated series “Family Guy” aired on Fox. The show, which aired its 400th episode late last year, has been renewed for its 22nd and 23rd seasons. It has garnered MacFarlane five Emmy Awards, four of which being in the outstanding voice-over performance category, making him a tied record-holder for the most voice-over Emmy wins of all time. MacFarlane also serves as co-creator, executive producer, and voice actor on “American Dad!,” which recently aired its 17th season finale.

Fuzzy Door, helmed by MacFarlane and president Erica Huggins, is a leading production powerhouse shepherding a diverse and ambitious array of more than a dozen highly anticipated titles across television and film. In 2020, the company signed a multiyear television deal with Universal Studio Group. MacFarlane and Huggins, along with SVP Aimee Carlson, oversee all development and creative direction for the production company’s content creation.

As part of the deal, Fuzzy Door is in postproduction on the anticipated “Ted” TV series for Peacock in which MacFarlane will reprise the voice of the foul-mouthed teddy bear Ted, and is directing, writing, executive producing and co-showrunning all episodes with Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh (“Modern Family”). Additionally, Fuzzy Door recently released Peacock’s disaster series “The End is Nye” hosted by Bill Nye. Also in development are UCP limited series “The Winds of War,” an untitled Little Rock Nine series, and TV adaptations of the novel “All Our Wrong Todays” and the dystopian sci-fi short film “Skywatch.” Fuzzy Door is in production on Netflix’s new animated take on Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, “Good Times,” with all 10 episodes set to air this year.

Fuzzy Door produces Hulu’s live-action, one-hour space adventure series, “The Orville.” The Emmy-nominated series premiered to over 14 million viewers across all platforms and both its second and most recent third season, “The Orville: New Horizons,” hold a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In 2020, MacFarlane executive produced Nat Geo and Fox’s “Cosmos: Possible Worlds.” This second installment comes on the heels of Fuzzy Door’s 21st century version of “Cosmos: A Space Time Odyssey,” which MacFarlane also executive produced, and was seen by more than 135 million people worldwide and received 13 Emmy nominations.

MacFarlane and Fuzzy Door continue to be represented by Jackoway Austen and manager Joy Fehily.