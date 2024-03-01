Steve Winwood stopped by “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Thursday night to offer a message to politicians everywhere: they’re more than welcome to use his songs. Although it wasn’t actually Steve Winwood, it was Andy Samberg as Steve Winwood.

To tee up the bit, Meyers noted that Johnny Marr of The Smiths recently became yet another artist to call out Donald Trump for using his music at campaign events. So, they virtually brought in “Winwood” to comment on the situation, and he was quick to reassure Meyers and the audience that he was indeed the real singer.

“In fact, I, Steve Winwood, give you my Steve Win-word that I am him,” he said. “That’s a pun.”

Of course, it was clearly Samberg in a wig. Nonetheless, he had a message to send.

“I wanted to come on your show and tell all these politicians — Democrat, Republican, whatever that weirdo Kennedy guy is — they can use my songs any time they want” Samberg-Winwood said. “I am down.”

He specifically named “Higher Love,” “Valerie” and “Back in the High Life” as songs they could use — but he couldn’t name any other songs. In fact, when Meyers asked him to sing “Gimme Lovin’,” the fake Winwood was stumped.

He was able to sing “Valerie,” subbing in Trump and Biden’s names with Valerie’s, and even riffed on “Higher Love,” making the lyric “Bring me some higher polls.”

At one point, Meyers reminded “Winwood” that he’s actually British, prompting Samberg to launch into a British accent. But, in the end — after Meyers told him he probably wouldn’t win a late night poll at Vulture.com — Samberg dropped the charade to say what he actually wanted to say.

“I just wanted to say that I’m so proud of you for doing 10 years of this show, and I just felt like it was important enough that I had to tell you in person, via Zoom,” Samberg said.

You can watch the full segment in the video above.