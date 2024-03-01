As Donald Trump’s legal fees and monetary penalties pile up, Seth Meyers is relishing the fact that Trump realistically may not be able to pay everything he owes without selling a considerable amount of his assets. In fact, the NBC host expects Trump’s private jet to be among the things he sells — probably to Spirit Airlines.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, Meyers first marveled at how things are going for Trump, arguing that his “legal problems keep getting worse every day.”

“I didn’t think that was possible anymore,” Meyers said. “Like at some point, I just assume there’s a ceiling to the amount of legal trouble one person could be in, but somehow, Trump keeps finding ways to make it worse. He’s got 91 criminal charges, he was found liable for sexual abuse, and he’s facing multiple civil judgments amounting to hundreds of millions of dollars. He’s probably even broken all those weird laws we used to read about in ‘Ripley’s Believe It or Not.’”

That said, Meyers argued that, since so much “bad s— has happened and will happen in this election,” he thinks “it’s OK for us to just take a second and enjoy this sentence: Trump doesn’t have the money.” Meyers then played several news clips, all noting that Trump’s own team has signaled that he won’t be able to pay his penalties.

The late night host figures that Trump’s more expensive assets will be the first to go.

“I guess that means we should look forward to seeing his private jet joining the Spirit Airlines fleet,” Meyers joked. “If you upgrade to Comfort Plus, you get exclusive access to the gold toilet. But just a heads up, it’s not real gold and if you sit on it, your butt will turn green, and there’s no easy way to say this, you might lose the butt.”

Meyers also predicted that Trump’s “s— hole” Mar-a-Lago residence would wind up on Zillow down in Florida.

“Although it’ll probably have to be listed under a more accurate name: haunted Florida goldfish castle, comes with classified documents,” Meyers joked.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.