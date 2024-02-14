Former congressman George Santos may have provided a whole lot of material for comedians and media personalities during his short tenure, but Seth Meyers and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes are pretty sure Santos’ legacy won’t be a particularly memorable one.

Hayes stopped by “Late Night” on Tuesday night, as Long Island prepared for its special election to replace Santos after his ouster from congress last year. “Remember that guy?” Hayes joked when Meyers brought him up, adding that Santos “produced a lot of content for both of us.”

Meyers conceded that much, but added a caveat to the statement.

“A lot of really — you feel like content that’s not gonna last,” he said. “I think if George Santos happened 100 years ago, there would’ve been a million books and a thousand movies, and I think he’s just lost to history.”

Hayes readily agreed to that, saying Meyers is “probably right,” and Santos will merely be “the answer to trivia questions.”

“They’re gonna be incorrect trivia questions,” Meyers added. “Like, who was the first man on the moon? It’s like ‘I know George Santos said it was him…’”

