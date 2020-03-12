Seth Meyers Cancels Thursday’s ‘Late Night’ Episode, Jimmy Fallon Tapes Without an Audience

NBC’s late-night talk shows have called off a week of tapings amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, TheWrap has learned.

Production on both shows will be suspended next week through a previously planned hiatus the week of March 23. For the Thursday night episodes, “The Tonight Show” will air an original episode without a live audience present for the taping, while “The Late Show” will instead air a rerun with a new installment of “A Closer Look” airing as a digital exclusive.

A decision about shows scheduled to tape after the hiatus will be made at a later date.

Also Read: Coronavirus: ViacomCBS, NBCU, Fox, The CW and WarnerMedia All Cancel May Upfront Events

The decision builds on the network’s move to forgo live audiences at future tapings, announced on Wednesday. “The safety of our guests and employees is our top priority,” the network said at the time.

Nearly every major talk and late-night show announced plans to tape without a live audience this week as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19, including “The Tonight Show’s” Los Angeles-based competitors “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

Beyond late-night, Hollywood has acutely felt the impact of the pandemic this week as a slew of major events scheduled for the comings months have either been postponed canceled outright in accordance with public health recommendations against large gatherings where the virus could easily be spread. Studios and agencies across town have also widely implemented work-from-home policies to protect their employees, and a number of film and TV productions have been postponed or delayed.