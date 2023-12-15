Even some Fox News hosts are criticizing Republicans for moving forward with an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden with no evidence of a crime, and that gave Seth Meyers a giggle on Thursday night. According to the NBC host, losing Fox hosts is how “you know your case is weak.”

On Monday, “Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy told viewers that despite months of searching, the GOP and Justice Department have “connected the dots … on Hunter, but they have not shown where Joe Biden did anything illegally.” And this isn’t the first time Doocy has pointed that out.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Thursday night, Seth Meyers played a clip of “Fox & Friends” from back in June, where Doocy asked Rep. James Comer — who has led the impeachment inquiry for the GOP — explicitly “what was the crime” President Biden committed. Comer did not give an answer.

“You know your case is weak when Steve Doocy backs you into a corner,” Meyers joked. “That’s like losing a rap battle to Ned Flanders. This is a guy who once tried to roast a marshmallow over an open flame with his bare hand.”

At that, Meyers once again called up the 2010 clip of “Fox & Friends,” during which Steve Doocy indeed tried to roast a mini marshmallow simply by holding it in his fingers over the flame. His cohosts had to immediately advise him otherwise (though one then tried to use a plastic spoon to achieve their goal).

Eventually, Doocy called out live on the air to the crew, asking if anyone had a stick he could use.

“That’s right, Republicans’ impeachment case is so bad, they got checkmated by the guy who once screamed ‘Anybody got a stick?’” Meyers marveled. “When he also should’ve screamed, ‘Anybody got a full-sized marshmallow?’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.