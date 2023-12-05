Seth Meyers Says George Santos Is Acting Like a ‘Bachelor’ Contestant Pretending ‘She’s Happy She Didn’t Get a Rose’ | Video

Following his expulsion from congress, former representative George Santos was pretty dismissive, reportedly saying “to hell with this place.” But Seth Meyers isn’t buying that act for one second.

During Monday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers had a good laugh at Santos’ exit — particularly at the speed at which the sign outside his office was taken down and the locks were changed. Meyers joked that he was impressed that building services anywhere could move that quickly, but also noted that the speed has some bigger implications.

“It’s one thing to take the nameplate down, but changing the locks that quickly is a real tip of the hat to how shady that guy is,” Meyers joked. “They were worried he would sneak back into his own office after he was expelled. His last official act was making impressions of his keys in a bar of soap.”

Meyers also chuckled at the fact that Santos became known for making “breathless” sassy comments to press while running from them outside his office, but on the day of his expulsion, he simply “drove off into the sunset where he burst into a thousand butterflies.”

The only comment Santos reportedly made was “Why would I want to stay here? To hell with this place.” But like we said, Meyers isn’t buying that.

“OK, ‘Bachelor’ contestant in back of limo trying to convince us she’s happy she didn’t get a rose,” Meyers mocked. “You can’t break up with them, they broke up with you!”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.