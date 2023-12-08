Despite Chris Christie’s best efforts, Donald Trump was largely an overlooked topic during the fourth GOP presidential debate this week, and at this point, Seth Meyers is tired of it. So the late-night host is done even trying to pretend that maybe any of the other Republican candidates have a chance.

To kick off Thursday night’s “A Closer Look” segment, Meyers argued that even though Chris Christie, Nikki Haley, Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy are all polling double digits behind Trump, they still deserve to be heard.

“In fairness, I shouldn’t be so glib. I may disagree with these people, but they’ve stepped up to take on the responsibility of leadership,” Meyers said. “And who knows, maybe there’s a chance they’ll beat Trump and become the nominee. So I do think we should at least listen to what they have to say.”

From there, Meyers began playing a clip to recap the debates — only to then immediately cut it off before the candidates actually said anything.

“Just kidding, no one gives a s—,” Meyers mocked. Why should I? Why should I act like any of these people are actually running against Donald Trump, when they won’t even act like they’re running against Donald Trump? They spent the whole debate fighting with each other like pigeons fighting over a french fry in the parking lot of a restaurant that is owned by a much bigger pigeon.”

Meyers did eventually play clips from the debate, but indeed, Trump was barely mentioned. Instead, when Ron DeSantis was asked point blank if he believes Trump is fit to be president, he refused to give a straight answer (something Christie was quick to point out).

Meanwhile, Ramaswamy spent most of his time on stage attacking Nikki Haley — so much so, in fact, that eventually Christie came to her defense, calling Ramaswamy “the most obnoxious blowhard in America.”

“Hey, hey everyone, break it up! There’s no need to fight. You’re all obnoxious blowhards,” Meyers retorted. “And yet, based on the polls, your problem is you don’t blow hard enough.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.