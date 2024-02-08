Seth Meyers Roasts Nikki Haley’s Nevada Loss to ‘None of These Candidates’: ‘Like if I Was Out Sick’ and ‘My Empty Desk’ Got Higher Ratings | Video

“I don’t know what the opposite of momentum is, but I know Haley’s got it!” the NBC host jokes

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley finished in second place at the Nevada primary — but not behind Donald Trump. No, she finished more than 30 points behind the option of “none of these candidates.” And Seth Meyers had a pretty good laugh at that on Wednesday night.

Trump himself didn’t even bother to participate in the Nevada primary, meaning Haley was essentially running unopposed, and still, she only pulled in just shy of 31% of the vote. Meanwhile, the option of “none of these candidates” raked in a whopping 62.9% of the vote.

“I don’t know what the opposite of momentum is, but I know Haley’s got it!” Meyers joked. “Even worse, she actually came in third behind ‘None of These Candidates’ and ‘No Seriously, Not You, Nikki.’”

Haley remains in the race though, and has vowed to stay in the race as long as she possibly can, specifically to challenge Trump. But, the “Late Night” host wondered if this particular loss might make Haley reassess.

“Losing to ‘none of these candidates’ really has to make you rethink some things,” he said. “It’s like if I was out sick one day, and they just aired a shot of my empty desk interviewing Larry David, and it got higher ratings.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.

