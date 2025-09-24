Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers Go Day Drinking With Seth Meyers, Lose It When Host Changes Into the ‘Gay Uniform’: ‘You’re Hot!’ | Video

“Las Culturistas” hosts Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers were the latest victims of Seth Meyers’ “Day Drinking” segment this week, but they made the most of it — especially when the NBC host changed his clothes mid-segment, to wear the “gay uniform.”

Roughly halfway through the bit, Meyers pointed out that Yang and Rogers were wearing similar outfits: an undershirt beneath an unbuttoned shirt. When he asked if they knew they’d be near matching, the men quickly explained to him that it’s just how gay men dress, with Yang calling it “the gay uniform.”

“But nobody thought to tell me?” Meyers asked, feigning hurt at being left out.

Play video

Yang and Rogers were quick to assure Meyers that it would “change lives” if he wore the outfit, and the segment carried on. But, just a few minutes later, after another game was played, Meyers suddenly took his shirt off.

The “Las Culturistas” hosts immediately began screaming in delight, as Meyers revealed himself to be wearing a sparkly white undershirt. The men immediately complimented Meyers, but he did have some concerns.

“I do want to let people know, like, don’t judge me against them,” he begged. “I’m a man with a wife and three children.”

Yang and Rogers were having none of that self-doubt, though, immediately zeroing in on the “Late Night” host’s triceps. Rogers also suggested that Meyers tuck the shirt in, which the host promptly did.

“Seth! You’re hot!” Rogers squealed in delight.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “Day Drinking” segment in the video above.