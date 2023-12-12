It took a couple of drinks — and some shots — but Seth Meyers officially crowned his least favorite fellow late night host on Tuesday. And the honor goes to: John Oliver.

Meyers’ reveal came during his “Day Drinking” segment, which was completed with Dua Lipa this time around. As part of the game, the duo honored Dua Lipa’s song “IDGAF,” by playing a game of the same name. The rules were simple: if you feel comfortable answering a question, you say “I Don’t Give a F—” and answer it. If you didn’t feel comfortable, you took a shot.

Eventually, the singer asked the “Late Night” host who his least favorite “Strike Force Five” podcast co-host was: Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver or Stephen Colbert.

“I don’t think the British should be allowed to have American talk shows,” Meyers said straight to camera. “We fought the Revolutionary War.”

Of course, given the amount of alcohol in his system, Meyers slurred the word “revolutionary,” earning a bit of ribbing from Dua Lipa. She then encouraged Meyers to properly call out the British person he was referring to.

“John Oliver — go back home,” he replied. “Go win f—ing BAFTAs, stop taking our Emmys. There’s awards for you.”

At that, the singer cracked up, and accused Meyers of truly hating British people.

“I don’t hate the Brits, I just f—ing hate you, John,” he said, once again staring down the barrel of the camera.

And yes, each time Meyers called out Oliver, the show played a brief interstitial, promoting Meyers’ upcoming New Year’s Eve special in Las Vegas — which he’ll be performing with Oliver.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “Day Drinking With Dua Lipa” segment in the video above.