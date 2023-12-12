Donald Trump opted out of testifying on his own behalf in court this week, despite days of bluster saying that he would happily be doing the opposite because he’s not afraid to take the stand. And for once, Seth Meyers agrees that Trump is unafraid — well, unafraid to do stupid things.

During a press conference on Thursday, Trump’s latest attorney Alina Habba noted that Trump was insistent on taking the stand, even against her own advice, because “he will open himself up to whatever they want because he’s not afraid.”

“People that are afraid cower. President Trump doesn’t cower,” Habba added.

“That’s right, Trump doesn’t cower,” Meyers agreed. “He’ll confront you face to face and look you straight in the eye, whether you’re a judge, or a governor, or a solar eclipse!”

At that, Meyers pulled up a viral photo from 2017, in which Trump stared straight up at the sky during a solar eclipse without any kind of protection for his eyes (something that, once again, is heavily advised against for everyone who doesn’t want to permanently damage their retinas).

The joke marked the third “Trump Classic” reference of Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segment, after he also brought up footage of Trump simply leaving an open umbrella at the entrance of Air Force One, because he couldn’t close it before entering the plane, and footage of some of Trump’s more famous verbal flubs.

“That’s right, we’re hitting all the classics today baby,” Meyers joked. “We held back for a while, but Trump’s leading in the polls again, so I say f— it, let her rip.”

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.