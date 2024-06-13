Seth Meyers has a new theory as to why Donald Trump named his son after himself. According to the NBC host, it’s so the now convicted felon could pin his own crimes on his son.

The guess came during Wednesday night’s “A Closer Look” segment on “Late Night,” in which Meyers mocked right wingers’ reaction to Hunter Biden being convicted on gun charges. That’s because, despite claiming that President Biden has “weaponized” the justice system against Trump, they’re now arguing that Hunter Biden’s conviction is actually just a strategic move to shield the president himself.

“Is Hunter Biden taking the fall to save his dad?” Fox News host Jesse Watters questioned.

“You guys only think Joe Biden would frame his own son because that’s definitely something Trump would do,” Meyers joked in response.

“He probably only named him Don Jr. so he could pin crimes on him. ‘I swear, you got the wrong Donald Trump! It was that guy!’ If you check Don Jr’s birth certificate his middle name is Patsy.”

But really, Meyers wasn’t surprised that Trump supporters are now spouting this conspiracy theory. In fact, the host argues that it really just follows an established pattern.

“That’s not how the GOP is reality distortion field works. Their conspiracy theories are unfalsifiable. They can’t be disproven,” he said. “When one lie is debunked, a bigger crazier lie takes its place.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.