Meyers Celebrates Trump Going Quiet Since Midterm Losses: ‘Lying Around His Bedroom Like an Unused Dildo’ (Video)

Since announcing that he is running for president again in 2024, twice-impeached former president Donald Trump has been seen very little outside his Florida resort. And Seth Meyers is getting a pretty big kick out of that fact.

During his “A Closer Look” segment on Monday night, Meyers argued that Trump’s sudden lack of presence everywhere is likely due to the fact that nearly all of the candidates he endorsed in the midterm elections lost their bid for office, with incumbent Democrats going a perfect 14-0 in the Senate specifically.

“The last time Republicans did this badly was the Great Depression, and a great depression is where Donald Trump now finds himself,” Meyers mocked. “The dude is a recluse now, he doesn’t go anywhere. Spends all his time moping around his Palm Beach hotel like a ghost from a Stephen King novel where the ghost’s too lazy to scare anyone.”

Meyers then pulled up reporting from The Washington Post, which says that, since announcing his re-election bid, “Trump has barely left his private South Florida club – except to play golf at his course across Lake Worth Lagoon.” But, all things considered, Meyers doesn’t think that’s necessarily a bad thing for Trump to be doing.

“You know what? Fine! He’s a 76-year-old former business idiot from Queens,” Meyers said. “That’s what he should be doing: playing golf in Florida and watching ‘Yellowstone’ on an 80-inch TV, with his remotes Velcroed to the coffee table. This is what keeps him preoccupied. Just shuttling him back and forth between his golf course and Mar-a-Lago? That’s a win for everyone.”

That said, Meyers argued that, if Trump was planning to become a recluse, he certainly chose an odd time to do it.

“It’s crazy to do it after announcing you’re running for the most powerful office in the world,” Meyers added. “Probably just lies in bed all day with noise-cancelling headphones on listening to his old speeches.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Meyers poked fun at congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, for complaining at an event recently that people can buy “a butt plug or a dildo at Target and CVS nowadays.” But, that made for an easy comparison to wrap up the segment for the late night host.

“If the MAGA movement was a political winner, Trump would be out there taking a victory lap right now. Instead, he’s lying around his bedroom like an unused dildo,” Meyers said, allowing a clip of Greene to supply the final word.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.