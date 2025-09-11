Seth Meyers Digs Into Why Trump Is ‘Especially Fixated’ on DC Restaurants | Video

It’s no secret President Donald Trump thinks he saved Washington, D.C., from crime. But it turns out, his reasoning may have been because he wanted to keep fine dining on the menu — at least, according to Seth Meyers.

“After sending federal troops into Washington, D.C., Trump made a bunch of false claims about how much safer he’d made the city — but he seemed especially fixated on restaurants,” the NBC host joked on Wednesday. At that, a staggering nine different media clips played of Trump bragging about helping the local restaurant industry in D.C.

“He’s such a blue-blooded elitist, he can’t even imagine a second thing people would do after going out to a restaurant,” Meyers noted. “I remember when I went into that voting booth in November, the Top 3 issues on the minds of voters were: Jobs; Inflation; and Can Donald Trump’s imaginary friend go to a steakhouse five times in two weeks?”

However, despite saving the restaurants near the White House, Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other cabinet members were recently met with protests while eating at Joe’s Seafood.

Play video

“Trump was so proud of supposedly saving D.C.’s restaurants, he said he wanted to prove it by going to one himself. Unfortunately, he forgot to bring the National Guard into the restaurant with him,” Meyers mocked.

Check out Wednesday’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video, above.