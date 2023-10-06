As Donald Trump continues in court this week for allegations of fraud and over-exaggerating the worth of his assets, he maintains that his Florida residence is actually worth more than a billion dollars. But, Seth Meyers isn’t buying that for a second, and he’s certain no one else is either.

While speaking to press on Tuesday, Trump angrily pointed out that Mar-a-Lago has been estimated to be worth just $18 million, but swore up and down that it’s “in fact, much closer to $1.5 billion.”

“No one believes your chintzy, Florida swamp hotel is worth more than the global box office for ‘Barbie.’ Your f—ing Barbie nightmare house,” Meyers mocked. “This place? The hotel that looks like the s— castle you put in a goldfish bowl so he has something to look at while he eats.”

Meyers also joked that the Palm Beach resort actually “looks like the first house you buy when you get drafted by the Miami Heat,” and called back to one particular photo from inside the house that came out in one of the four criminal indictments of Trump.

“Remember that photo from the federal indictment of all those boxes of classified documents in his bathroom? That doesn’t look like a billion-dollar property,” Meyers said. “That looks like something you’d see on ‘Hoarders.’”

From there, the late night host acted out exactly how a conversation with Trump on “Hoarders” might actually go, joking that he used the boxes the documents were stored in for much more, uh, disgusting purposes.

You can watch Seth Meyers’ full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.