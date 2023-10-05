Despite Donald Trump actively running for president once again, Republicans in Congress are supposedly floating his name as a replacement for Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. But, for Seth Meyers, it’s a hilarious idea, considering Trump is currently under a gag order from one of the many ongoing investigations into him.

“Because you have to be insane to actually want this job, some Republicans are floating the name of a person who is, in fact, insane,” Meyers prefaced, before explaining the circumstances.

On Tuesday night, just hours after Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position, Fox News host Sean Hannity noted during his show that “sources are telling me… some House Republicans have been in contact with, and have started an effort to draft former President Donal Trump to be the next Speaker – and I have been told that President Trump might be open to helping the Republican party, at least in the short term if necessary.”

“Incredible. Only the Republicans would consider giving the job of speaker to someone who is under a gag order,” Meyers mocked with a laugh. “It’s like hiring a French mime as your new NFL play-by-play guy.”

After imagining exactly how a mime might do play-by-play, Meyers then turned his mockery to Hannity directly, joking that it’s pretty clear exactly who his “sources” are.

“I like when Hannity, who is best friends with Trump and talks to him constantly, says ‘sources’ are telling him Trump is open to it,” Meyers said. “So, Trump told you that? ‘Sources’ is just Trump’s mafia nickname. ‘Where’d I hear that? Oh, I got it from Donny Sources!’”

You can watch Seth Meyers’s full “A Closer Look” segment in the video above.