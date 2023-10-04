Meyers Mocks McCarthy’s ‘Bring It On’ Bluster With Matt Gaetz: People Say Biden’s Too Old, But ‘These Guys Aren’t Old Enough’ (Video)

In his second show back after the writers strike, Seth Meyers added to the pile-on of mockery for Kevin McCarthy, who was ousted by Matt Gaetz as Speaker of the House, joking that people may think Biden’s too old to run things, but Gaetz and McCarthy might be too juvenile.

Meyers was referring to one specific interaction between the two, in which they openly trash talked each other on X. On Monday, Kevin McCarthy replied to Rep. Matt Gaetz’s motion to oust him as Speaker of the House by tweeting, “Bring it on,” to which Gaetz replied “Just did.”

“You know, a lot of people think Joe Biden is too old to govern, but it seems like these guys aren’t old enough,” Meyers mocked.

The interaction drew wide ridicule online, with multiple Democrats pointing out that McCarthy seemed pretty confident, considering it originally took 15 votes for him to earn the job. But actress Gabrielle Union took the win, replying to McCarthy’s tweet with a GIF of herself from the movie “Bring It On.”

Meyers wasn’t done though, tossing in one extra dig at Matt Gaetz. Following the introduction of the motion to vacate, McCarthy noted that Gaetz had “personal things” going on in his life, likely fueling the move.

“Like figuring out how to set his Venmo to private,” Meyers joked.

Meyers was, obviously, referring back to 2021, when Gaetz was the subject of a Justice Department investigation into whether he violated federal sex trafficking laws by having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and paying for her to travel over state lines — payments he allegedly made to a partner, via Venmo.

You can watch Meyers’ full monologue here.